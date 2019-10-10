A student from Baker High School has won the Miss Alabama Teen USA title. Katie Watts is a freshman at Baker High School. She will now represent Alabama in the Miss Teen USA pageant. Katie stopped by our studio during FOX10 News at 4 pm to talk about her accomplishment.
Baker High student wins Miss Alabama Teen USA
