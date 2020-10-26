Baldwin beach goers brace for yet another tropical storm

One month after Sally, people are still trying to get back to normal.
Now they are shifting their focus from recovery to preparing for yet another storm.
“I’m still trying to repair the walls and the ceiling, everything came down in Hurricane Sally. So we’re not done with fixing that up and then this one comes along,” said Cathy Wheeler, a homeowner in Gulf Shores.
In Gulf Shores, debris pickup from Sally is again put on hold, as all eyes are on Zeta.
The city is tracking the tropical storm, and are asking everyone to be prepared, and if needed, ready to evacuate.
Some who just got here are now deciding whether they should go back home.
For some this week was the only time they could reschedule their trips that were already postponed by Sally.
“they moved us a couple of times and so we ended up coming this week, thought that originally it was going to be a beautiful week, and now this. So we have no idea what we’re going to do,” said Debbie Stanford, here on vacation with friends.
If Sally taught folks one thing, they say, its erring on the side of caution.
“This has been the most ridiculous hurricane season I’ve ever experienced. Hopefully we’ll get it over with this year, and we won’t see it for another 15-20 years again,” said Wheeler.
FOX10 is committed to tracking Zeta and keeping you informed. Make sure to stick with us on air and online for any updates.
