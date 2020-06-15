Baldwin beaches' tourism numbers remain steady despite outbreak

After an initial spike in tourism numbers after Baldwin beaches re-opened, we’re told occupancy rates are now on par or slightly less than last year.
Orange Beach Gulf Shores Tourism tells us that occupancy rates were at 90% during Memorial Day weekend, a 30% increase compared to last year.
Since then, occupancy rates have leveled out at around 70-80 percent, which officials say is on par or slightly less than 2019.
Officials say this isn’t bad news, considering tourism has set new records every year since the BP oil spill.
Tourism officials say this shows how resilient and flexible local businesses and vacationers have proved to be.
“They still have some changes they have to make and endure, but they’re working through it, so we feel like we’re going to all come through it as best we can," said Herb Malone, GS OB Tourism President and CEO.
They say another new trend this year is how far in advance people are booking their vacations, averaging ten days beforehand instead of months before as in previous years.
They believe this is due to changing COVID-19 outbreak restrictions.
Due to more last minute booking, they are not sure how large of crowds to anticipate for Fourth of July weekend.
Keep in mind, social distancing is still being enforced on beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.