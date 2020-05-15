Courts in Baldwin County will be back open for business in a limited capacity on Monday, May 18, 2020. There will be health screenings for some and new barricades and signage to follow when you get there. This comes two weeks after many other county services reopened.
It will not be business as usual when the courthouses in Fairhope, Foley and Bay Minette reopen. In the probate offices, business will continue by appointment and on the court side, around 100 cases that were either reset or recently filed have been assigned a court date. In District and Circuit Court, hearings and bench trials will resume in person but only those crucial to the case will be allowed inside.
“Only parties, their attorneys and witnesses will be allowed inside the courthouse and witnesses, after passing through a health screening will be asked to wait outside or at a location not more than 10 minutes away until that case is called and then the courts will be calling the witnesses to come back to the courts at that time,” explained Presiding Circuit Court Judge, Scott Taylor.
Those with business inside the courthouse will see signs and barricades which will direct them to where they need to go. Weapons, cell phones, hats and inappropriate clothing will still not be allowed inside. However, there are a couple of things you’ll be required to have on you.
“No one should be coming to court unless they have a subpoena such as this or a traffic ticket,” said Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack. “When you’re coming to court, make sure you have that document in your hand with you as you’re going through the court process. That will enable the court security officers to immediately be able to identify what courtroom you’re to be in and what time you’re supposed to be in that courtroom.”
While hundreds of case hearings and other procedures have been handled through virtual means over the last couple of months, jury trials have been suspended and remain so. By order of the Alabama Supreme Court, jury trials will remain suspended through September 14th. By then, Baldwin County will have missed four trial sessions and have much ground to make up, starting with criminal cases. Baldwin County District Attorney, Bob Wilters said his office will be ready.
“Know that your District Attorney’s Office and its staff have been working hard working on your cases and when those cases come up, we will be ready to proceed with your case,” said Wilters. “If you have any questions about your case, please contact the District Attorney’s Office.”
Whether you go to the courthouse for civil, criminal or probate matters, remember to follow the signs and instructions you’re given when you get there. It will help things go smoother for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.