BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are asking all residents living in the Fish River, Styx River or Perdido River areas to evacuate immediately and seek safe shelter.
Those living in vulnerable housing including RVs, trailers, or other housing that is not safe are asked to seek safe shelter. There is now an imminent threat, high flood risk and historic flooding is expected.
Residents of Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are under a curfew and are asked to stay off the roads and inside a safe space between 8:00 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, September 15 through Thursday, September 17 at 6:00 a.m.
