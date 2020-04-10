All of south Alabama is expected to be under at least a level-3 severe weather warning on Easter Sunday. It brings with it the threat of strong thunderstorms, capable of producing powerful straight-line winds and tornadoes. Baldwin County Emergency Management officials are asking residents to stay informed and prepared.
Jenni Guerry with Baldwin County EMA said even in this COVID-19 crisis, your first priority should be protecting yourself from the storms. There’s no way to predict exactly who will see the worst of it, but violent storms are very likely Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020. Public safety officials urge residents to do what they have to do to protect themselves, even with Governor Kay Ivy’s stay-at-home order.
“A stay-at-home order is a recommendation that we need to take in order to prevent the spread of the illness,” Guerry said. “However, when you have something such as a tornado threat, that is immediate threat to life and property, then you need to take immediate action for that.”
Planning ahead is important. Shelters will not be open unless needed for displaced residents in the aftermath of storms. The most vulnerable to damage are those who live in manufactured homes and trailers. Make arrangements to stay with friends of family in a sturdy structure.
“There’s still protective measures you can have in place if you have a concern over spreading of coming in contact with this virus,” Guerry explained. “The good hygiene practices of hand washing. You can also use face coverings if you feel it’s necessary and you can also still implement social distancing.”
The key is to plan now for where you will go and who you will be around. In the event they’re needed, shelters with safe rooms can be opened in Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale and Bay Minette.
