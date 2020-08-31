BALDWIN CO., ALA. (WALA) - Baldwin County High School Football announced that they're temporarily halting football activities immediately.
According to a social media post, the move was made out a concern for, "the health, safety and well being of our players, coaches and support staff."
Games against Blount High School and Saraland High School are canceled.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler said this came after a dozen new cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 among athletes from different sports.
In a statement Tyler said:
"After consultation with Baldwin County High School Principal Craig Smith and Athletic Director Coach Scott Rials regarding a dozen new cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 among Baldwin County High School athletes from different sports, I have agreed with the principal's decision to suspend athletic practice and competition in certain sports at Baldwin County High School until September 9th.
As these cases cover several sports, co-ed teams and age groups, we do not see a specific causation. We are aware the coronavirus is in our schools, at our practice fields, within our communities and at home. We do not know if these athletes spread the virus through their contact at practice or through their contact outside of campus but out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, we will take a break and resume after Labor Day.
As I have said throughout this process, we reserve the right to change or implement new policies as we see fit to protect our students, staff and community. There are no policy changes to announce at this time beyond this one instance at BCHS and I do not expect this will extend to other schools or programs.
I am pleased with how our protocols have worked thus far and we will continue to spray our facilities and implement our standard mitigation protocols while actively monitoring case reports.
Note, due to federal privacy laws, we cannot break down COVID numbers any further than what is provided in our nightly COVID Transparency Report. This only pertains to Baldwin County High School and does not include any other school or athletic groups in the county. We do not have a set number on possible/confirmed cases when making this determination but rather leave it up to the principals and athletic directors to decide what is best for their school and athletes.
Thank you for your time and continued support of Baldwin County Public Schools.
Eddie Tyler,
Superintendent
#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong"
