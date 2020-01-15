A job fair will be held in Baldwin County Thursday, January 16, at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center in Bay Minette.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participating companies are:
Airbus
Accurate Personnel
Alabama Department of Corrections
Alorica
Alto Products Inc.
City of Bay Minette
Clark Personnel
Coca Cola
EM Contracting
Express Pro's
Goodwill Easter Seals
Grand Hotel
Gulf Packaging
International Paper
Lulu's
Meyer Services
Mobile County Personnel Board
Navy
Oxford Health
Pathway of Baldwin County
Plasmine
Quincy Compressor
Spectrum Resorts
Standard Furniture
Swift Lumber
Taco Bell
Thompson Tractor
Unity Group
U.S. Census Bureau
VT Aerospace
William F. Green State Veterans Home
Vulcan Inc.
Walmart
Wind Creek
Wood Forest Bank
PCH Hotels
US Navy
US Air Force Reserve
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.