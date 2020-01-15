Baldwin Co. job fair

A job fair will be held in Baldwin County Thursday, January 16, at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center in Bay Minette.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating companies are:

Airbus

Accurate Personnel

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alorica

Alto Products Inc.

City of Bay Minette

Clark Personnel

Coca Cola

EM Contracting

Express Pro's

Goodwill Easter Seals

Grand Hotel

Gulf Packaging

International Paper

Lulu's

Meyer Services

Mobile County Personnel Board

Navy

Oxford Health

Pathway of Baldwin County

Plasmine

Quincy Compressor

Spectrum Resorts

Standard Furniture

Swift Lumber

Taco Bell

Thompson Tractor

Unity Group

U.S. Census Bureau

VT Aerospace

William F. Green State Veterans Home

Vulcan Inc.

Walmart

Wind Creek

Wood Forest Bank

PCH Hotels

US Navy

US Air Force Reserve

