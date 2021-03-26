Double red flags flew again Friday, March 26, 2021 along Alabama beaches. Starting at the beginning of March, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office posted patrols exclusively on Fort Morgan. When needed, the deputies assigned to the area will be able to assist volunteers from the Fort Morgan Fire Department with beach emergencies and swimmers in distress.

Deputies Sydney Wentworth and Bill Smith exclusively patrol the Fort Morgan peninsula, ready to respond to any calls for assistance or emergencies. They are sworn Sheriff’s deputies first and foremost but have now broadened their skill set and have additional responsibilities.

“The deputies that are assigned down there are going to you know, have training in additional lifesaving measures when it comes to being able to… being able to do lifeguard duties and stuff like that if they were to have swimmers in distress,” explained Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers at the Fort Morgan Fire Department have had a quiet start to tourist season but on days like Friday, patrol the beach, advising visitors of rip current dangers. If one were to get in trouble though, they can’t go in after them, only call for help. Having deputies assigned to the area adds a level of confidence and security.

“With the assistance now…the extra assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, we should have more vehicles but we’re so excited that the Sheriff has dedicated these assets to Fort Morgan and feel like it will be a really big benefit for us and our visitors,” said Ft. Morgan Fire Chief, Sonny Farris.

If can often take volunteers valuable minutes to respond to a 911 call for a swimmer in distress. With deputies assigned to the area, they can quickly get on the beach in their four-wheel-drive trucks or jump into a UTV and respond. The few visitors to the beach Friday were glad to see it.

“Anything that happens like that that makes up feel more safe out here at the beach, it’s welcomed,” said Ribbie VanEaton of Louisiana. “I mean, you obviously got to use your own common sense a lot of time but knowing that there’s people looking out for you, it’s always a good thing.”

The Sheriff’s Office began doing patrols on Ft. Morgan beaches in 2020 during beach closures. School Resource Officers were assigned to the area while schools were out. This is now a permanent assignment for these deputies.