Business is booming at the Buc-ee’s Beach Express store in Baldwin County. County officials said the high number of travelers taking that exit to shop and visit our beaches has created a major traffic problem on peek weekends.
Engineers from the state, the county and Buc-ee’s are now working together to find a solution. It’s a problem that there’s no immediate solution for and travelers are caught in the middle of it.
“We were just at a standstill on the interstate because all of these people are going to Buc-ee’s,” One traveler was heard saying over the video of a July 2019 traffic jam she posted on her social media page.
Similar posts by other travelers are becoming all too common as they encounter backups at the Baldwin Beach Express exit of I-10. There is no quick fix, partly because there are three separate entities involved. Buc-ee’s would have to make any changes on their property, the state has control over the Interstate and the county over how the Baldwin Beach Express and County Road 68 tie in.
“Obviously, public safety is our number one concern,” said Director of Operations for the Baldwin County Highway Department, Frank Lundy. “That’s our absolute number one and to counter that to some degree, we’ve got back in touch. We’ve brought the parties to the table.”
When the Beach Express backs up, it causes a chain reaction, sometimes causing a traffic jam for several miles on Interstate 10. Buc-ee’s officials said they’re already taking some reactive measures. Among other things, they’re in the process of purchasing additional property for employee parking.
“In addition, we have put licensed police officers around the area to help with traffic flow issues,” said General Council for Buc-ee’s, Jeff Nadalo.
Loxley Police said it’s often a futile effort because if the roadways are jammed, there’s nowhere to direct traffic to. County highway officials said there isn’t a plan in place yet to fix the problem, but it is a priority.
“It is a culmination of factors that have all come together at this particular location, so it will be a joint effort from Buc-ee’s, but also from the county and ALDOT to manage this,” Lundy explained. “As we said earlier, this site has far exceeded anyone’s expectation of its success so all these factors.”
Other contributing factors include an improving economy and lower fuel prices, prompting more people to travel this year. Alabama’s beaches continue to draw more tourists and more of them are now using the Beach Express. While the problem is now, at least some infrastructure changes are needed, meaning there will be no relief during this tourist season.
