County and city officials across Baldwin County are meeting together Wednesday as the 2021 hurricane season begins.

Since last year, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has been working to implement monthly meetings, where folks from the Eastern Shore to Bay Minette to Fort Morgan work together to streamline emergency response.

Baldwin County is one of the first in the state to work with FEMA on coordinating responses on this level.

Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood says planning ahead and having monthly exercises to hone their skills is helping everyone get on the same page.

“Some of the challenges with sheltering and getting people to get out of harms way…a lot of what we discussed is some of the messaging and information that we can give people to make the best informed decision,” said Hood.

Baldwin EMA is hosting the meetings every Wednesday of each month.

The exercises include all municipalities in Baldwin County along with first responders and leaders in unincorporated areas as well.