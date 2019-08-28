Baldwin County Animal Shelter's longest residents looking for forever home

Even though National Dog Day has come and gone, Baldwin County Animal Shelter has too many pups to celebrate, so they decided to declare their own National Dog Week!
This week the shelter is featuring some of their longest residents on social media, and making their adoption fee half off!
Lizzy, Paul, Tigger, Beyonce and Destiny are all looking for forever homes.
“These dogs literally deserve the world. Them being here so long, they don’t get to experience being in bed with you, or getting their own family, so to be able to see them get that, that means the world to me and everyone else here as well," said Erin Connolly,Baldwin County Animal Shelter Adoption Coordinator.
Lizzy, Paul, Tigger, Beyonce, and Destiny’s adoption fees will all be half priced throughout the end of the week.
The adoption fee includes their spay or neuter, and vaccinations.
