Visitors to Baldwin County beaches the last couple weeks have had calm, warm waters. They’ve also been pestered by an influx of jellyfish. Purple flags have been flying to warn beachgoers of what might be lurking in the surf, but the small jellyfish can be hard to spot and can be quite irritating.

Fortunately, the jellyfish that are lingering along the beach at Cotton Bayou Public Beach in Orange Beach aren’t the Portuguese Man-O-War, whose stings can be excruciating. Beach Safety officials said the species of jellyfish there right now is the Atlantic Sea Nettle. If not for their reddish-brown striping, the small jellyfish would be nearly impossible to see.

“If you just look, you can see the brown on them and you can see the tentacles moving,” said Gage Bloodworth from Georgia.

Gage and his brother, Gunner made a game out of catching the numerous jellyfish with their net Friday, August 6, 2021.

While more of a nuisance than a danger, lifeguards had seven people complain about being stung by noon but said most folks don’t report it. So, what brought them here and why aren’t they going away?

“Mid- July to about mid-August we normally see the jellyfish come in and some of the things to blame for it is no wind, calm surf and very little current, explained Orange Beach Fire Rescue Beach Division Safety Chief, Brett Lesinger. “Their propulsion…they don’t really swim. They just kind of float so, unless there’s something to move them, they’ll stay in the water and stay in the area.”

Beachgoers like young, William Knox from Colorado hadn’t been in the water long when he had a not so pleasant encounter…one that left a mark.

“Just jumping in the waves and I think it washed up when the wave was crashing into the shore and I got stung,” Knox said as he pointed to the red, rash-like marks left behind. “It just felt like someone was pinching me…hard.”

A sting from one of these Sea Nettles shouldn’t end your day. The initial sting typically only lasts a few minutes and there are some things you can do to ease the pain.

“We suggest two common things,” Lesinger said. “Hot water, if you have it with you will kind of ease some of the stinging that’s taking place on your skin. Also, you want to make sure you have a hard card or a hard surface. Scrape against the area where you got stung. You’re trying to remove some of those tentacles off the skin and then just pack it with some wet sand. It sounds kind of silly, but it almost soothes the skin.”

One thing lifeguards say not to do is pour cold water on the area. Unlike hot water, it will actually make the pain worse.

Until there’s some weather that churns the surf and moves this water out, away from shore, beachgoers will just have to share the water.