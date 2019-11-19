The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said it’s arrested the person responsible for at least two dozen home break-ins in Gulf Shores and on Fort Morgan. Along with the property crimes, he also faces child pornography charges after investigators said they found obscene images of children on his cell phone at the time of his arrest.
Time finally ran out for 34-year-old Joseph Shane Reed Monday, November 18, 2019 when deputies were tipped off that he’s be at a Foley gas station. When he showed up at Flamingo’s gas station on the Foley Beach Express, deputies were waiting on him.
“We set up a surveillance detail and noticed him in the vehicle,” said Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack. “At that time, we approached the vehicle. He once again fled.”
Mack said Reed escaped capture six previous times. This time, Reed was caught after another short chase into a nearby trailer park. Deputies said Reed’s crime spree began as early as January. Surveillance video was released from several home burglaries in the spring with the hopes that someone would be able to identify the suspect. Investigators said Reed targeted several homes on Fort Morgan, even breaking into some of them while they were occupied by renters.
“Now, whether he knew at the time they were occupied when he went in, but certainly, he knew that they were occupied once he got into the residences. There was actually at least one confrontation,” Mack said. “We believe this individual had total disregard for the individuals.”
In September, Gulf Shores Police reported more break-ins. New surveillance video was featured during our Fox 10 News Caught in the Act segment. Deputies were finally able to identify Joseph Reed as the suspect in October and have tried to catch up with him several times.
Over the last year, deputies said Reed survived by moving between vacant houses and living in the woods. Even more disturbing is what was found once the arrest was made. Sheriff Hoss Mack said Reed’s cell phone contained child pornography, some which they believe he produced himself.
“So, there are four obscenity charges against him right now and we just discovered that this morning in going through the evidence, so we’ll be continuing on that and we do expect more charges or at least federal charges to be filed in these cases,” Mack explained.
Joseph Shane Reed is in the Baldwin County Jail on multiple charges, including a failure to appear charge for which he has no bond. Sheriff Mack said he expects many more charges to come as the investigation continues.
