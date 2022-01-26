As a new plan for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project gains traction, a well-known opponent of tolling is voicing concerns over the funding sources. Baldwin County businessman and former state congressional candidate, Dean Young is taking issue with a recent poll related to funding of the project, so he conducted a poll of his own.

“No tolls Governor Ivey! Stop your foolishness and stop lying to the people of south Alabama,” Young said to the media Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Donning his familiar, “No Toll” signs, Dean Young said the voices of south Alabama voters need to be heard and a recent poll conducted by Chism Strategies neglects to do that. He said it asks leading questions, designed to get predictable answers, and does not ask the most important question.

“Not one time in Governor Ivey’s poll…or her lackeys’ poll did they ask the question, ‘Do you support a toll bridge?’ Not one time and what’s amazingly stunning is that Governor Ivey’s people and her lackeys have been running around and telling the media that the people of south Alabama, they want a toll bridge,” Young said.

The poll Young referred to was commissioned by Coastal Alabama Partnership (CAP), and not the governor’s office. President and CEO of CAP, Wiley Blankenship said his non-profit organization is one that tries to get Mobile County and Baldwin County to work together to solve mutual problems. How to fund a new bridge is on top of the list. Blankenship said polling coastal residents to find acceptable ways to move the project forward seemed a logical step.

“We were hoping that we would have people favorable to this and it would create a path forward,” Blankenship said. “Again, there was always the risk that it may not do that but in this case it did, overwhelmingly so it kind of validates the plan put forward or adopted by both MPOs.”

Young said the closest the survey came to asking residents if they favored a toll was question number three. It reads: “The new plan also includes a number of free, no-toll options to cross the bay including free use of the Wallace and Bankhead tunnels, the Africatown Bridge and the causeway. How important is providing no-toll routes?” Eighty percent of respondents said it was very important.

Young commissioned his own poll this month through Fast Track Polling and Robocalls, asking just one question of 488 registered voters in Mobile and Baldwin counties. It reads: “Do you prefer a Mobile Bridge plan that would use current state funds by cutting spending in other areas, or a plan that would create a toll bridge to help generate funds for a new bridge?” Sixty-eight percent said they’d rather a way be found using current state funding.

“I don’t know the purpose of why he would release a one question poll. I don’t have the answer,” Blankenship said. I’d be guessing, but it’s not the way I was trained to do things and our organization does things, but you know, I’m sure he has a reason.”

While Young believes existing funding can be found within state coffers, those close to the project like president of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, Jack Burrell challenge him to find it.

“A week or two ago, Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth said something to the effect of finding some money within the state. I talked to numerous state senators face-to-face last week and they said that his comments were taken out of context and that they don’t know of a pot of money,” Burrell said. “I am on my way to Montgomery as we speak, and I am going to ask that question of everybody that I can today…if there is money that we can go after. I don’t believe that there is because I believe if there was, it would have been revealed to us by now.”

It remains a hot topic. Much has happened in recent weeks, including a new set of parameters from MPOs on both sides of the bay. ALDOT has agreed with those parameters and will now begin putting a plan together. Between the state and feds, $375-million-doollars of the $2.1 billion-dollars needed for the project is already accounted for.

Since ALDOT agreed with the parameters the MPOs laid out and have begun working on a plan, Burrell believes that alone may secure the $125 million in federal funding that has an expiration date.

Only new routes would qualify or a toll. That means, unless the I-10 Bayway, as it exists today is closed or torn down after a new bridge is finished, it, along with other existing routes would continue to operate without a toll. Now, the lingering question. Where will the additional $1.7 billion in funding come from?