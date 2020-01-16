Baldwin County Chambers join together to influence state legislative session

With Baldwin County’s rapid expansion, its five chambers of commerce have banded together to make sure its businesses are a priority this legislative session in Montgomery.
The Baldwin County Chamber Coalition, made up of North, South, Central, Coastal, and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, have banded together yet again after forming a year ago to make sure its 3,500 businesses and 74,000 employees are well taken care of.
The coalition just finished their agenda, heading to Montgomery for the Alabama Legislature’s session just weeks away, highlighting issues like housing, economic growth, and eco-friendly principles, after surveying what their members find most important.
“Our voices are stronger together, so we surveyed our memberships, we came together, we found the issues that impact all of us in Baldwin County and made them our legislative priorities and sent them with our legislatures down to Montgomery,” said Ashley Jones Davis, Executive Director of the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.
The Alabama Legislature will be in session February 4.
The Chamber Coalition will also be hosting a candidate forum next Thursday, as we grow closer to the congressional race to fill U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne’s seat come November.
The forum is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 pm at Baldwin Realtors off County Road 65 in Robertsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.