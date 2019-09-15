FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) – Starting Monday, if you feed some birds in one Baldwin County city you may have to get ready to pay up or possibly go to jail.
Fairhope Police will start issuing tickets Monday morning to people who feed fowl on the city beach.
“I enjoy seeing them and I think the general population enjoys seeing them,” said Rex Ingram.
Now you will only be allowed to look.
“It's a little ridiculous in my thoughts,” said Tasha Finn. “I've lived here for over 25 years and we've always come down here, fed the geese, fed the ducks.”
“It's important for the kids to be able to feed the animals on the other hand attracting the geese here to the beach is a major problem,” said Allan Stockler.
The city says it is all because of a poop problem on the beach and in the water.
Last month the City of Fairhope told FOX10 news the feeding ban is one way to reduce the geese population at the beach.
“By no means, we don't want to send anyone to municipal court, we don't want to collect fines, we just want to stop the feeding of the water fowl,” said Richard Johnson, Fairhope Public Works Director.
Fairhope said the bird's poop may be one reason the water here sometimes tests high for bacteria.
On Sunday a red sign warned visitors about elevated levels of bacteria in the water.
“It's always going to happen, and our water is always going to be like this because of these birds no matter if we feed them or not,” Finn said. “They're still going to get fed somewhere. 4218
The fine will be up to $500 and up to 6 months in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.