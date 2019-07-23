Baldwin County officials said the state has approved $7 million dollars to pay for property where they’ll build a new boat ramp facility.
The money is coming from the county’s share of offshore oil and gas leases. It’s a project the county first discussed more than a year ago.
Baldwin County has no shortage of boats. Baldwin and Mobile counties have more registered watercraft than the rest of the state combined. What it is short on is facilities to launch those boats. To address that, the Baldwin County Commission is moving forward with its plan to develop a 44-acre site on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. They will continue to look at sites to develop in other areas.
“We’re going to have to continue to look for other areas to put boat launches in also to help with it. That’s why people are coming here. They want to be on the water,” said Baldwin County Commission President, Skip Gruber.
County officials said ADEM has concluded its environmental study and gone through the public comment period. Now that the state has approved the GOMESA funding, it’s one step closer to becoming a reality.
The initial plans called for 14 boat ramps with additional kayak ramps, parking for hundreds of vehicles and waterfront gazeboes, making it the largest facility of its kind on the gulf coast. Commissioners said some of that may change as the plans move forward.
“It’s all going to depend on the Corps of Engineers. The Intracoastal Waterway has a group that we have to go through an see what they will allow us to put in there and also the City of Orange Beach requested some things that they would like to see some amenities put with it and so we’re going to partner with them and see about their needs too because it is within their corporate limits,” Gruber explained.
Area boaters say a facility like this is long overdue and welcome it.
“Just having a central place that’s secure and having a central place that, like I said store their trailer and truck and go enjoy the water for a day or two,” said Sean Arrillaga who trailered his boat from Louisiana.
Adjustments to the final project will be hashed out after the purchase of the property is secured. The Commission hopes that will happen by the end of September. If everything stays on pace, commissioners would like to see the facility up and running by next summer.
