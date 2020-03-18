BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Thursday morning to address COVID-19 concerns.
According to a meeting agenda, the commissioners will consider asking Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to close public beaches in the unincorporated areas of Baldwin County. The unincorporated beaches are the approximately 15 miles of shoreline west of the Gulf Shores city limit.
Commissioners will also discuss the public health hazard of the coronavirus and authorize any other actions needed to protect public health.
The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center on McAuliffe Drive in Robertsdale.
