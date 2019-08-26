Bridge tolls remain a hot topic for civic and political groups across the area. The Common Sense Campaign of South Baldwin County will be discussing tolls at its monthly meeting in Foley Tuesday night, August 27, 2019. It’s open to the public and two state representatives from Baldwin County will be there.
The meeting is to inform people where all the players stand on the toll issue and to have questions answered by State Representatives, Steve McMillan and Matt Simpson. At a meeting last week, Simpson got into a heated argument with ALDOT Director, John Cooper. Simpson challenged Cooper on several issues, including what caused the estimated cost of the project to more than double.
“I’m not going to apologize for asking tough questions. The project went from eight hundred and fifty million dollars to two-point-one billion and I just think it’s fair to ask how,” Simpson said after that meeting.
The same day, the Mobile Planning Organization tabled a vote on the project until its October meeting. That will come after a meeting in Montgomery, called by Governor Kay Ivy. The Governor is asking for alternative solutions to tolls.
“Everybody’s got a concern…a concern…a concern. We need solutions, so we’re going to be wide open to listen,” Ivy said.
Robert Monk with the Common Sense Campaign said Tuesday’s meeting is just part of a long process.
“There are so many unanswered questions. We want to, and we’ve been working now for three months to try to find answers to the questions and we believe that in order to be able to make a good decision, you have to have good facts,” Monk explained. “You have to understand the situation and so that’s what we’re working to do, and the meeting tomorrow night is a continuation of that effort.”
The meeting is on the second floor of the Foley Public Library and is open to the public, as all the groups monthly meetings are. It runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. Fox 10 News will have live coverage of the meeting on Fox 10 News Now. That’s on our Facebook page.
