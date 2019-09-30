SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The fall harvest in summer-like heat continues in Baldwin County.
Having tackled his peanuts in Robertsdale last week, farmer Tim Mullek is now focusing his efforts on cotton.
It's been growing for 5 months and is ready for picking.
"We haven't had a rain in 5 weeks. So all these bolls -- almost every boll -- has opened with no rain in it," explained Mullek.
The conditions may be bone dry, but there's no shortage of the white fluffy stuff.
"When you pick cotton… the lint needs to be dry and the seeds need to crack. And they are dry and they crack. I mean that's textbook harvesting conditions," said Mullek.
The cotton has thrived during the heat wave.
"We were not short on heat units in June or July... and August we had them. We have been hot for two months… it did what it is going to do," said Mullek. "Now one thing it has been hard to do... it's been hard to pull the leaves off. Trying to pull the leaves off of a drought-stricken plant -- it's been a chore."
As Mullek drives his huge industrial cotton picker across the field -- he ejects a full roll of cotton about every 10 minutes.
They've got about another week of cotton and will soon be looking for changes in the forecast.
"If it doesn't rain in two weeks -- I don't know if we will be able to dig the rest of our Baldwin county peanuts. Then it's starting to get pretty dry," said Mullek.
Meanwhile, they still have a lot of work to do in the cotton fields. With more than 600 acres -- they hope to process about 60 to 70 acres per day over the next 9 to 10 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.