BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne couple has been arrested after officials say they discovered a marijuana grow at their home in addition to videos of inappropriate sexual activity with a dog.
The couple, Elizabeth and James West, both 57, are facing charges of bestiality, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working a narcotics warrant in the Belforest community on November 5 when they discovered a marijuana grow in addition to other drug paraphernalia.
Officials say during the search, deputies also came across cell phones containing, "disturbing videos of the couple engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a dog."
Captain Clint Cadenhead with BCSO, said the animal is being picked up by a rescue organization and is going to be transferred out of state for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.