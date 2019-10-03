UPDATE: A suspicious item found at the Baldwin County Courthouse has been determined to not be a threat, according to an official. The facility is open for business.
EARLIER STORY:
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- An official with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tells FOX10 News the opening of the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette will be delayed this morning because of a suspicious package.
The opening of the facility will be delayed until after authorities can examine the package and determine whether it is safe, the official said.

