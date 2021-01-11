Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a man they said beat and robbed a man over a two-day period. He’s considered armed and dangerous. A second suspect in that brutal beating is behind bars.
Deputies said 23-year-old Kirkland Cohen is guilty of robbery, kidnapping and assault and is on the run. They said Cohen is from the Foley and Magnolia Springs area but could be anywhere. Investigators said he and an accomplice were at the Valley RV Park when they took a victim at gunpoint the day after Christmas. Deputies said the suspects held the victim in a trailer for two days, beating him over and over.
“Just really getting Mr. Cohen picked up and off the streets is the most important thing,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “An incident that’s this violent…there’s no reason why he wouldn’t continue this violent behavior.”
Deputies arrested the second suspect, 29-year-old Taylor William Nelson Sunday, January 10, 2021 after they spotted the victim’s stolen car. Investigators said Nelson ran from deputies but was quickly apprehended. Deputies said Nelson and Cohen tied the victim to a chair inside a trailer at the RV Park where they beat him and threatened him with a firearm. Investigators said the beatings continued for more than a day and then the suspects took the victim in his own car to Orange Beach and put him out.
“He was dropped off in a parking lot and again, he did have some substantial injuries that he did end up having surgery for, so he wasn’t in great shape. He was able to contact us and let us know but he needed medical care,” Reid explained.
Monday, Taylor Nelson appeared before a judge for his bond hearing. Because of the violent nature of the crimes and prior arrest history in Baldwin County, prosecutors asked for $150,000 bond on kidnapping, assault and robbery charges. District Judge Bill Sculley agreed and gave him $5,000 on possession of meth and $1,000 for attempting to elude.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking Kirkland Cohen to surrender. If you’ve seen Cohen or know where he is, contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said the victim was able to call for help after he was released and told them he did not know his attackers. He’s undergone several surgeries since the attack and is still in the hospital.
