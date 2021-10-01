BALDWIN CO. (WALA)- A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of TD Barnett Road, in Elsanor Thursday. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen out of Foley.

The deputy requested backup from Foley Police Department, as well as the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

After the arrest of two individuals for the stolen truck, a search was conducted of the vehicle. During the search, deputies said several drugs were located. The drugs consisted of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as tablets, to be narcotics.

"Apparently the deputy became exposed to some fentanyl that must have either gotten out of one of the bags or was actually on the outer bag itself. He immediately started to have the initial symptoms of fentanyl exposure. He started to feel dizzy, lightheaded, tingling in his hands and fingers, and as he called for help to the other deputies he subsequently collapsed," said Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack.

One of the officers gave the deputy Narcan nasal spray.

Sheriff Mack said, "We've had four other deputies in the past two years that have had fentanyl exposures, and we know that seconds count."

The deputy was revived by the Narcan and was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley. He was treated and released.

The suspects from the stop, Alexis Biron, Robert Michael Demarest, have been charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree, Trafficking, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

This is the fifth time a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy has been exposed to fentanyl over the past two years and had to receive a dosage of Narcan.

Additional charges will be forth coming once laboratory analysis of all narcotics are completed.