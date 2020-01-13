Baldwin County DMV offices now open Saturdays at Foley and Fairhope locations

Baldwin County’s DMV offices in Foley and Fairhope are extending their hours.
Both offices in Foley and Fairhope will now be open on Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm.
The new hours were set to go into effect this past Saturday, but have been moved to January 18 due to the inclement weather.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Baldwin County Commission are hoping the extended hours will help alleviate long lines and give citizens more time to get a gold star ID before October 1.
Long before Foley’s office opened Monday morning, dozens were already lined up.
Several say the new hours will make their lives much easier.
“It did make it inconvenient, we’re having to take off work to be here, and be out of school for a little while, but all in all it will be a good time and we’ll just remember this, she got her license today," said Chris Jackson of Foley, one of the first in line Monday to get his 16-year-old daughter Brooklyn's driver's license.
Everyone must have a gold star ID to be able to fly domestically starting October 1.
To get a star ID you must bring at least 4 documents to verify your birthdate, identity, social security number, and address.
For a list of these documents, click here.
For more information on what services will be available during extended hours, click here.
