It's Red Ribbon Week for the The Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation. This year they are hosting Brian Welch, the founding member of the band Korn, to share his powerful story with the youth. All are encouraged to attend the event. It's FREE with giveaways and games as well. Click on the video link to learn more from Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters.
Details:
Red Ribbon Week
featuring Brian Welch of Korn
Wednesday, October 23rd, 6:30pm
Coastal Church
11101 Cty Rd. 64, Daphne
presented by the Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation
