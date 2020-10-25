BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- As the 27th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, Zeta breaks the record for the earliest named storm in any hurricane season.
“Typically most people expect that when we get into October things may cool off and things may slow down but we are proving to see that we still have a very active season ahead of us," said Baldwin County EMA Deputy Director Jenni Guerry.
While there’s still much uncertainty with Zeta, Baldwin County emergency management leaders encourage residents across South Alabama to prepare now.
The record breaker has its sights set on the Northern Gulf Coast and could target anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.
“They’re looking right now that it could be a strong tropical storm or a low category hurricane at this point in time, but if it continues moving very quickly that means that the storm impacts of course the duration would not be as long as what we saw with hurricane sally,” said Guerry.
During it’s expected arrival on Wednesday Zeta could bring dangerous surf, coastal flooding, heavy rain and strong wind.
“Considering the impacts that we had for Hurricane Sally and so much cleanup that’s going on with that we just want to be very cognizant and make sure that we are making sure that everyone’s aware of the potential impacts for our area.”
Although it’s not expected to become a major hurricane, Baldwin County emergency leaders urge people not to let their guard down.
“We wanna make sure that people read into those forecasts that they make sure that they take the necessary precautions,” said Guerry.
Ahead of Zeta make sure you have your emergency kit ready including food and water for up to five days, flashlight, batteries, radio, medications and important documents.
Also, make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts in case cell service goes out.
Click here to learn more about Alert Baldwin, an emergency notification system run by Baldwin EMA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.