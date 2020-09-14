FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center is recommending evacuations for residents and visitors in Zones 1 and 2 ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The two zones include all of Baldwin County south of Highway 98, and areas on the Eastern Shore west of Highway 98. Areas along the Perdido River and some areas near Styx River are also included in Zone 2.
This is a recommended evacuation and not a mandatory order.
