Baldwin County football teams head back to practice field

Baldwin County high school football teams returning to the field this week.
Elberta is just one of the many to begin practice Monday morning.
Coaches wore masks as they headed in for an early morning weight lifting session, followed by a 9 am practice.
Players were wearing masks and getting their temperatures taken upon arrival.
This follows an announcement last week, from the Alabama High School Athletic Association about the "return to play" plan.
The first games will be August 20th.
AHSAA plan includes a number of general recommendations like hand-washing, masks, disinfecting and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.