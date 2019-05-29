A teen wanted by the Baldwin County Sheriff's office has been arrested in Montgomery County, Ohio.
Baldwin County deputies were searching for 19-year-old Leandre Ward in connection to several robberies.
On Wednesday, May 29, authorities say Ward was arrested in Dayton, Ohio and charged with aggravated robbery.
Officials say Ward, allegedly shot a subject several times during a drug deal in Trotwood, Ohio and later led officers with the Montgomery County Sheriff's office and Dayton police department on a high-speed chase. They say the teen was captured after a lengthy foot pursuit.
Ward is currently being held on a $250,000 bond in Montgomery County, Ohio and has pending charges with the Dayton police department.
He will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face criminal indictments in Baldwin County.
