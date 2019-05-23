Baldwin has four of Alabama’s eight fastest-growing cities Population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau offer fresh confirmation of…

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) – The population has been surging for decades along Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore and the communities near the beach.

Now, though, it’s basically everywhere in the county.

Take Summerdale, a quiet town the straddles Alabama 59. Sandwiched between its bigger neighbors Foley to the south and Robertsdale to the north, it has grown steadily, if not spectacularly.

Since the last official census in 2010, though, things have taken off. U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday show Summerdale grew from 862 people to 1,511 between 2010 and July 1 of last year. That’s a 75 percent increase, good for third-fastest in Alabama.

“I think that it’s exciting to know that Summerdale is growing,” Mayor David Wilson said. “I know that when you go with the numbers, you know, we don’t have the big numbers that big towns have, big cities, but I guess this is on a ratio basis, and we’re excited about it.”

Summerdale is not alone in Baldwin County. Loxley, Fairhope and Silverhill all also are among the eight fastest-growing Alabama municipalities. And eight Baldwin cities and towns are in the top 20 since 2010.

That stands in sharp contrast to Mobile County. The city of Mobile fell below 190,000 residents in the last estimate, and only three of the nine municipalities in the county have seen any growth since 2010.

Fairhope is not only of the most swiftly growing municipalities in state, it ranks No. 1 for growth rate among cities with at least 10,000 residents.

“It’s not news to us, and it just kind of reiterates all the things we’re doing keeping up with the infrastructure needs,” said Mayor Karin Wilson.

She said she suspects the Census Bureau’s estimates actually are under-representing the true growth. She said the city is working to update its comprehensive plan in order to prepare for the next wave of growth and to address “50 years of neglect” of the city’s utilities.

“We understand why people are moving here,” she said. “The fear is they moved here for a certain kind of life, and they don’t want that to change.”

Summerdale is a long ways from the kind of pressures Fairhope faces, but Mayor David Wilson said his town is seeing growing pains, as well.

“There are challenges,” he said. “We have some citizens that are looking, like, for more red lights on Highway 59. And sometimes, that’s a plus; sometimes it’s not.”

Wilson said he does not expect the growth in Summerdale to slow down anytime soon. There are three subdivisions currently under construction, including Plantation Lakes and Annabelle Junction. Several more are on the drawing board, including a 600-acre tract near the Baldwin Beach Express and a planned 180-home development on the north side of town.

People who live and work in Summerdale, have noticed the changes.

“Summerdale is growing at an astronomical rate,” Lillian resident Christopher Owens, who has lived in the area for 15 years and works in Summerdale. “It’s not just houses going up. It’s communities going up here in Summerdale.”

Matt Lazzari, who teaches at Summerdale School and coaches soccer at Elberta High School, said he thinks the construction of the Beach Express has made it easier to commute and has encouraged the new subdivisions sprouting up.

“This one right across the street, actually, we have one of our soccer players lives there, and they were one of the first two or three houses there, and it’s unbelievable,” he said. “They’re just throwing the houses up now.”

Wilson has seen the growth in south Baldwin not just as a public official, but also in his full-time job as a building contractor.

“I’m building a church right now that they’re taking on nine to 12 new members every week, and they’ve outgrown their church so fast that even the building we’re constructing is already to capacity,” he said.

To see how the population has changed in any incorporated city or town in Alabama since 2010, check out the database below.