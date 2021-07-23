A team of Baldwin County High School anglers is headed to the B.A.S.S. High School Nation Championship, July 29-31, 2021 in Tennessee. The two-man fishing team will be competing against the best teenage bass anglers in North America.

“The main thing is be safe and be focused. I probably won’t be able to talk to y’all except through texts or calling y’all,” said volunteer fishing coach, John Black at a team gathering Friday morning.

Black has been coaching the Baldwin County High School Fishing Team since it was launched six years ago, and his time spent continues to pay off. One student got a full ride college scholarship to fish for Montevallo and now, one of his teams has qualified for the national championship tournament.

“This is actually their first year to be on the team. They just worked hard,” Black said. “They fish all the time and when we leave the delta, we’re the visitors every tournament we go to, so we have to figure out lakes when we get there that the home team has advantage over.”

Incoming senior, Ryan Wright and his 11th-grade partner, Brody Lineberry have done a pretty good job figuring it out. They qualified for the Mossy Oak Championship by finishing in the top 10 at the Bassmaster High School Open at Shelby County’s Lay Lake in June.

“We fish pretty much the same. We kind of break down water the same,” Wright said. “I feel like our mindsets are kind of the same, so we click.”

“Usually, Ryan catches the smaller fish and gets the skunk out of the boat and I usually come back and cull them out and catch the big ones,” Lineberry said with a laugh.

“We kind of stayed even,” Wright fired back.

Many of their teammates and families turned out to wish Brody and Ryan well. They all gathered for a group prayer in front of Baldwin County High School where they were joined by school principal and one of the programs biggest supporters, Craig Smith. After the prayer, Bay Minette’s finest gave the entire team a police escort to the interstate.

The anglers will only get two and a half days to practice on Lake Chickamauga and they know the pressure’s on.

“We’re ready to go. We’re excited,” Wright said. “Got some spots marked on Google Maps we’re going to go look at…check out and hopefully we can figure something out.”

“You ride around on the boat. You look around. Try and find something that looks good. If you go there and catch a fish, you go to something else that looks like it, catch a fish and you’re on a pattern,” Lineberry added.

The Championship begins July 29, 2021 with 275 teams competing in the elimination rounds Thursday and Friday. The top 12 will move on to the final round on Saturday. Dalton Johnson and Bradley Sims from Mary G. Montgomery High School are also headed to the championship this year. Fox 10 News wants to wish all of our local anglers tight lines, good patterns and big fish.