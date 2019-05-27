Dozens in Baldwin County laced up their running shoes this Memorial Day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Nearly 50 runners braved the heat to run 47 miles in honor of those fallen service members in this year’s Baldwin County Memorial Day Flag Relay.
One group began in Daphne and ran to Summerdale, while another group began in Summerdale and ran to Orange Beach.
Many of the mile markers were in honor of a fallen hero here at home, like the first several on the southern leg of the relay, dedicated to the four Coast Guard members killed in a training helicopter crash over Mobile Bay in 2012.
One of those victims, Drew Knight’s brother, friend, and sister-in-law ran the first leg of the relay in his memory while his parents watched.
“I think just around the entire route, just cars pulling over, honking horns, just letting us know that those that have been lost will not ever be forgotten probably is the greatest thing that we could have ever gotten out of this, and then finishing in his memory and seeing the sign, it just lets me know his memory will always live on,” said Tausha Knight, Knight’s sister-in-law, who ran today in his memory.
Becky Knight, Knight’s mother, says she knows her son is looking down on them today, and can feel his presence.
“He’d have this big smile on his face, and he’d say mom I didn’t do anything. He was very humble, and he had this big grin, I can just see him now smiling, he’d be so proud,” said Knight.
His family tells us it means so much to know he will never be forgotten in their hearts, or in others they met along the route.
