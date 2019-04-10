A Baldwin County man and woman have been indicted on child pornography charges.
Corey Ashton Steele of Loxley, and Krystal Sanspree of Foley were both arrested in December on sexual abuse charges.
The pair was indicted on child porn production and distribution charges Wednesday, April 10.
Late last year, the Foley Police Department, along with the Baldwin County Department of Human Resources launched an investigation into possible sexual abuse involving a child after receiving information from a concerned source, according to authorities.
The investigation that followed confirmed the abuse, Foley police said.
Police said that through the investigation it was determined that Steele solicited pictures from Sanspree of her performing sexual acts with a then 4-year-old child.
The pictures were sent over a phone to Steele, police said.
FPD said both parties made admissions to investigators.
