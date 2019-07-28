A 49-year-old Robertsdale man is behind bars, charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.
Baldwin County deputies arrested Juan Balderas Chimalhua on Friday and charged him with second degree rape.
An immigration hold has been placed on Chimalhua and Homeland Security Investigations/ICE have been notified and will determine his citizenship status.
According to Alabama law, a charge of second degree rape is warranted when the victim is of the opposite sex and between the ages of 12 and 16.
Chimalhua is being held without bond, as of Sunday.
