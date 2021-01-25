MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a Baldwin County Man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
Officials say 58-year-old John Robert Prochazka of Foley, surrendered at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, January 22. A bond of $250,000 was set with a requirement that he would have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
Authorities say the Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Baldwin County grand jury, resulting in Prochazka’s indictment on January 12. Specifically, the indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.
No further information about the investigation or about Prochazka’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.
They say if convicted, Prochazka faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts, which are class C felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.