Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Toler on five counts of Possession of Obscene Material on Friday, December 6.
According to officials, deputies developed information that Toler was in possession of obscene images of children under the age of 17 and that based on this information, a search warrant was secured for Toler’s residence.
They say digital Forensic Examiners from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Shores Police Department located and analyzed several electronic devices at the residence. Their search revealed several images of children that were sexual in nature.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
