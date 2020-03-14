Bay Minette, Ala. (WALA)-- North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
Infirmary health leaders say the infected person was screened and tested at their hospital with a kit provided by Lab Corp.
Fox10 News spoke with a 21-year-old man who claims to be the infected person.
He says he just returned from a trip to New York City this past Monday and was symptomatic as early as Tuesday.
We do not want to reveal his identity since neither infirmary health nor the state health department have named the person who has contracted the virus.
Infirmary Health leaders say the infected person is isolated at their home.
The man we spoke with wore a mask and gloves during our FaceTime interview.
He claims he has been in quarantine since he was sent home from the hospital earlier this week and will now be in quarantine for another 14 days.
He got the call on Saturday that he has Coronavirus.
He says he went to Manhattan with friends from March 6th to 9th.
Last Tuesday he started feeling very sick to the point where he couldn't eat or even blink.
He says he experienced hot flashes and also felt very cold, but is feeling much better now.
Infirmary Health representatives say staff who cared for the patient took precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.
The hospital had just changed their visitor policy on Friday by limiting patients to only two visitors per day.
Infirmary Health representatives say the state health department will release more information regarding the infected person who was screened and tested at North Baldwin infirmary.
Fox10 News is still waiting for a response from the health department to confirm that person's identity.
(1) comment
I hope you had a great trip you stupid bass tird
