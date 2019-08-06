A Baldwin County man was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. They say 35-year-old Curtis Capers of Bay Minette, was struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry as he walked along US 31 north of Bay Minette (30.8-mile marker) in northern Baldwin County.
Authorities say Capers was pronounced dead at the scene of the early morning crash.
The driver of the Camry, Jon Jones, 41, of Bay Minette, was not injured. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.