FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Gulf Shores man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 59 in Foley.
Police said 26-year-old Tyler Daniel Yancey was on his BMW motorcycle heading south when he ran into the back of a pickup truck around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 20.
Yancey was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people who were in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to investigators, they believe excessive speed of the motorcycle was a major contributing factor. Officers also said it is too early to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
