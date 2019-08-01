The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a Robertsdale man whose body was found in June in a wooded area.
According to BCSO, on June 9, a body was located in a wooded area off Highway 104 and McPhillips Road in Silverhill. Silverhill Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office units responded to investigate.
BCSO says the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy showed the manner of death as suicide, according to the BCSO.
The person was identified as Chad William Batterson, 31, of Robertsdale.
Baldwin County investigators are asking for anyone who had contact with Batterson or knew his whereabouts prior to June 9 to contact BCSO Investigation’s Command at 251-972-8589.
