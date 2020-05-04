As Baldwin County began the first phase of re-opening, they were faced with some technology troubles.
One of the areas, that re-opened is the Probate License Division.
No one is allowed as a "walk-in" into the building just yet, the office scheduled appointments over the phone today.
County officials said the inundation of calls likely crashed the system. Monday afternoon, it was still being worked on.
The division is open for things like newly purchased vehicle/title transactions, driver's license renewals, and tag renewals.
Officials said the phone line should be back up Tuesday, however, they encouraged people to take care of certain services online, if possible.
To access the online portal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.