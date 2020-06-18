A much-needed jail expansion in Baldwin County is poised to move forward. It’s something Sheriff Hoss Mack has been pushing for seveal years. It will cost about $40-million-dollars and be done in phases over the next three years.
With the fast growth Baldwin County is seeing, Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack said he’s pleased agreements have been reached between the county and the city of Bay Minette to move forward with the jail expansion. Overcrowding is a problem that’s only gotten worse since he first started looking at making changes five years ago.
“We had a lot of discussions back then about facilities…whether building a separate facility on the south end…to expand existing facilities, so we did several feasibility studies,” Mack said. “The feasibility studies came back and identified exactly what we needed which was to expand the existing bed space at the corrections center in Bay Minette.”
The Baldwin County Jail currently holds 650 prisoners and pre-COVID, some months were near capacity. Another issue is the growing number of female inmates in recent years. Since they must be separated from the male population, this expansion will also fill that need. The Baldwin County Commission approved $38-million-dollars in this year’s budget to make it happen.
“I mean the sooner that we can get started, the better because we know as fast as Baldwin County grows, that we’re going to be dealing with this issue in the next three years and so, we just wanted to be ready for that,” said Baldwin County Commissioner, Jeb Ball.
The county is purchasing the Municipal Annex from the city of Bay Minette right across the street from the County Jail. The cost is $890,000 and the Sheriff’s administrative offices will relocate there. That means the Bay Minette Police Department and several other municipal offices will need to relocate. For that, the city will build a new justice center.
“That’s why we’re excited to be in partnership with the County Commission and the Sheriff on this project. It helps the Sheriff. It helps the county and it helps the city so it’s a three-way win in my opinion,” Bay Minette Mayor, Bob Wills said.
The changes will take time and Sheriff Mack expects inmate populations to get worse before they get better.
“The Department of Corrections is not accepting inmates from counties so we’re housing state inmates in our facility until they get ready to take them back and right now their plan is to probably not start taking state inmates until the end of the year,” Mack explained.
It’s a problem which is only going to get worse now that state courts are taking pleas and conducting bench trials. Sheriff Mack said the jail expansion will meet his department’s needs at least 15 to 20 years into the future. The county jail expansion and the city’s new justice center are both expected to be completed sometime in 2023.
