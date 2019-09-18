Baldwin County Private Schools receive AEDs

Several Baldwin County Private Schools now are equipped to save lives with their very own Automatic External Defibrillators thanks to local fundraising efforts.
Public Schools in Baldwin County are equipped with AEDs, but not all private schools in the area are able to afford them on their own, so two local groups decided to change that.
Baldwin County’s AED Committee and Heart for Athletes teamed up, raising money to purchase AEDs for six private schools across the county.
This morning at Christ the King School in Daphne, the groups were able to present schools like Central Christian, Bayshore Christian, Snook Christian Academy, South Baldwin Christian, and St. Benedict Catholic AEDs of their own.
These schools say this gives them a new peace of mind as faculty and students fill the halls and classrooms every day.
“You just never know when there is going to be an athlete or a teacher or a younger student, whoever it might be, that might have an event, and so we’re very grateful," said Tim Shelton, with Central Christian School.
Christ the King School also received AEDs today, as many who’s lives who have been saved by this device gave their testimony at the special presentation and school assembly.
Students and faculty were also able to experience a real life drill and demonstration on how to use an AED.
