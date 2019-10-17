The following is a release from The Baldwin County Public School System
The Baldwin County Public School System has made the decision to cancel all school events scheduled for Friday evening including sports events and after school care due to the possibility of tropical weather. The football games have been rescheduled for Saturday, October 19. Please check with your respective school for specific kickoff times on Saturday as they vary from school to school. School will be in session tomorrow as a normal school day. We are continuing to monitor the forecasts and will send any updates as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.