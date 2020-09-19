BALDWIN COUNTY Ala, (WALA) In a letter sent out to parents Baldwin County Public Schools stated that they will remain closed until possibly Wednesday.
The letter reads as follows:
"Parents,
I hope you are doing well, your family is safe and you have found enough energy to do the cleaning that we all need to be doing right now. I want to let you know that I am extending school cancelation to include Monday and Tuesday.
We've had several Emergency Management updates over the last few days and while it appears Baldwin County is making progress in restoring power and clearing the roadways, it does not appear all will be restored by Monday. Unless we have power at all of our schools, I cannot reopen our campuses.
I'm extending our school cancelation through Monday and Tuesday. This cancelation applies to all classes, After School Care, extra-curricular activities as well as athletic practices and games. I will provide you an update about possibly returning to school on Wednesday no later than 5 p.m. on Monday. Please note, this also includes the Virtual School.
I have seen so many pictures of our students out working in their own yards and helping others in their community. It is so heartwarming to see our community come together to help each other. There's nothing about a hurricane I like or enjoy but realizing the learning opportunity these young people have to understand the benefits and satisfaction of helping others is one of the few uplifting moments in a disaster like this.
Please continue to stay safe, help others and remain aware of the coronavirus that is still out there within our community. You will be hearing from me again soon.:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.