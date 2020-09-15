Baldwin County officials released this information regarding Hurricane Sally.
Baldwin County is currently under a hurricane warning, storm surge warning, and flash flood watch.
EVACUATIONS
Evacuations are strongly recommended for individuals living in Zone 1 and Zone 2 particularly those living in low-lying areas, flood prone areas, riverine areas or those living in manufactured homes, RVs, campers, travel trailers, or those who feel unsafe in their residence. See accompanying map below to find your evacuation zone.
SHELTER INFORMATION
Friends, family, and hotels located outside the threat area are recommended options for sheltering. The shelter at the Baldwin County Coliseum is open as a last resort. The shelter is not equipped to accept pets. Transportation can be provided by BRATS for those in need. Contact 251-972-6817. For medical needs questions, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 251-2720558. Infection control measures are in place. Masks and hand sanitizer are required.
STAY INFORMED
Closely monitor the weather using a NOAA Weather radio and local news outlets. Sign up for local emergency alerts at: https://alertbaldwin.com/ or text "alertbaldwin" to 888777 Follow our OFFICIAL social media accounts for Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency and Baldwin County Commission.
