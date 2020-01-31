Baldwin County reports damage to a fiber optic line has caused 911 service problems for some residents.
The following was posted to the Baldwin County 911 Facebook page Friday:
We have been notified of a fiber cut that may cause some CenturyLink customers in the areas south of Foley (Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Ft. Morgan) to be unable to dial 9-1-1 from their landlines, dialing 9-1-1 from your mobile device should not be affected. If you have an emergency and are unable to dial 9-1-1 you can attempt to call your local police department or try our administrative number into our dispatch center at 251-947-4911. Stay tuned to our page for updates!
