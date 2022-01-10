Hundreds turned out for COVID-19 testing Monday, January 10, 2022 in Baldwin County. The Baldwin County Health Department moved testing to the Central Annex in Robertsdale starting Monday in anticipation of large numbers. By the end of the day, 442 noses were swabbed.

The wait was more than two and a half hours for most who went. It was a rush the Baldwin County Health Department anticipated last week, prompting healthcare officials to move testing to the Central Annex, where more patients can be seen.

“Many people are here of course because they are having symptoms. Other people have been exposed. Other people need a test to return to work or to travel or for school or for some other reason,” explained Jenny Kilpatrick with the Baldwin County Health Department.

PCR tests were in order for those with symptoms. The test is more accurate but takes a few days to come back. For others, a rapid test was needed. In Brenda Gowdy’s case, her rapid test came back as she expected. Having been exposed to her COVID-positive husband for several days, they’ll now be quarantining together.

“Just rest and drink lots of fluids and don’t sleep on your back. That’s what they told us,” Gowdy said.

Others were still waiting in the long line to learn their fate. Some, because they needed negative results for other matters and some, just for the peace of mind.

“I’ve been tested negative at home, but I want to get it on paper because I’ve got to go get my teeth fixes Wednesday and I need to be negative when I go up in there,” Linda Miller said.

“I’ve had a cold and I’ve traveled from Illinois and people I know at home have gotten it and I just want to make sure before I pass it on to anyone that I don’t have it because of the cold and cough,” explained Mary Holat.

Baldwin Health Department officials said they’ll keep the new test site open for as long as needed. It’s at the Baldwin County Central Annex on Palmer Street in Robertsdale. For now, the hours of operation will remain Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If demand stays like it was Monday, folks should pack a little patience before they get in line.